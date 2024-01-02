Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.21. 407,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,280. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $180.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

