Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.39. 595,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 434,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.