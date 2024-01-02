WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 101,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.3% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 217,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.54. The stock had a trading volume of 486,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

