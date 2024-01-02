WD Rutherford LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 527.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 3,399,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,403. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

