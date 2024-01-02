WD Rutherford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.06. 1,822,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,461. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

