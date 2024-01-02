WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $239,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 876,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.92. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

