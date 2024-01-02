WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.31. 214,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,520. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

