WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 17,341 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,877. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,195.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

