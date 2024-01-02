WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 5,244 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

