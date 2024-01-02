WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.67. 498,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,271. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

