WD Rutherford LLC Sells 963 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.76. 186,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.43. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

