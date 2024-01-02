WD Rutherford LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $21.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $685.33. The company had a trading volume of 466,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,407. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.