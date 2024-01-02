Wedbush Increases Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $25.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

KNSA stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,058. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -172.98 and a beta of 0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

