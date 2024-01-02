Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 2,807,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.