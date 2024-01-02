Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Equal Weight

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

