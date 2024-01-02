Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Overweight

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VYGR stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 214.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 213,465 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

