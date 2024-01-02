Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 4.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

