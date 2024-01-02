Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

