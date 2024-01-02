Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

