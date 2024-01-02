Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.97 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

