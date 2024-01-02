Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

