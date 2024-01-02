Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

