Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.72. Approximately 16,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

About Westport Fuel Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$149.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.00.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

