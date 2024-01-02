Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. 282,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,509. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

