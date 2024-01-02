Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 5.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. 1,705,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

