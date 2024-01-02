Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for approximately 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.14% of New York Times worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 759,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.54.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

