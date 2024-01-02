Weybosset Research & Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. RH makes up 2.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RH worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.90. 174,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

