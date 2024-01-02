Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 23,025 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kopin worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kopin Stock Performance
KOPN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 546,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,505. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.
