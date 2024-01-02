Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 439,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

