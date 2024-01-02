Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 7.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

