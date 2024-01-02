Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Science Applications International worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. 66,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,404. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,645 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

