WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of TVTV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile
