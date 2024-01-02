Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Desjardins cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.52.

WCP stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.99. 1,294,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,208. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.27. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.65 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1444724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

