WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 151,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 61,991 shares.The stock last traded at $27.26 and had previously closed at $28.02.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
