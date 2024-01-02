WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 151,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 61,991 shares.The stock last traded at $27.26 and had previously closed at $28.02.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

