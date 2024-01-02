WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.90

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 172187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $860.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

