WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 181,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the previous session’s volume of 35,504 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $50.12.

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $729.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 2,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,500,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after buying an additional 470,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

