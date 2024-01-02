WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at C$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

About WithSecure Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.