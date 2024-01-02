WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
WithSecure Oyj Price Performance
WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at C$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31.
About WithSecure Oyj
