Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 755,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 622,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

