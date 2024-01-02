YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,022,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,012 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

