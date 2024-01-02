Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $59,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,695,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

