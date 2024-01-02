ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $22.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.65.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of ZI opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

