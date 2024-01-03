1,020 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VO traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

