1,090 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after buying an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 1,831,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

