1,399 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

