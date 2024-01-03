1,536 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.66. 667,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,416. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

