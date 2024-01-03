1,554 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,721,000 after buying an additional 232,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $154.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

