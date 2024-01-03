1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 8,144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

