1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

