1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.