1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,365,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after buying an additional 65,326 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.9% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 90,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

